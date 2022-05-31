Cincinnati-based real estate company Al. Neyer will partner with The Dinerstein Companies of Houston to develop a multi-parcel Midtown site with an apartment tower, with a groundbreaking set for this summer.
Relatedly, the two companies have paid $8.99 million for the various properties on which Aspire Midtown will rise, according to two Davidson County Register of Deeds documents.
TDC and Al. Neyer (which operates a local office) will develop the 1.14-acre site with a 14-story apartment building with 277 units. The main address of the future building will be 1801 Patterson St.
Atlanta-based Niles Bolton is the architect.
“We have been actively pursuing urban mid-rise and high-rise multifamily projects in Nashville for the last several years," Patrick Poole, Al. Neyer VP, Nashville market leader, said in a release. "Our strategic partnership with TDC allows each developer to bring their individual strengths and experience to this development. Aspire Midtown’s location will be one of its many selling points to residents. With the appeal of walkability and a vibrant restaurant scene, we envision Midtown to be the next Gulch, and we are eager to be a part of its redevelopment.”
The release notes Dinerstein will serve as property manager of the project, while Al. Neyer will serve as design-builder.
Todd Gaines, TDC development partner, said Midtown offers a "favorable mix of restaurants, retail and strong employment base."
Aspire Midtown ... represents TDC’s continued commitment to deliver best-in-class housing in support of the growth and development of this city," he said. "We appreciate the hard work and dedication of our staff and design consultants as they finalize the project design, and we are particularly grateful to our local co-developer and partner, Al. Neyer, for their collaboration and 'boots on the ground' expertise in Nashville.
The sellers of the properties were Alive Hospice Inc. and Ron Limb, the register of deeds documents notes. The properties are home to Music City Condos, surface parking and an Alive Hospice administrative office.
Al. Neyer owns multiple properties in the local market and has undertaken various office, industrial, medical office and residential projects in Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania. It bills itself as design-build-develop company.
Dinerstein has undertaken, or is underway with, multiple Nashville projects (read here). The company owns the bulk of Velocity in The Gulch and is nearing completion of construction of Aspire on Division Street (read here).
Greg Coleman, a principal with Nashville-based Southeast Venture, represented Alive Hospice and Limb in the deal with Al. Neyer and TDC.
