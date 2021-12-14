Local development companies Evergreen Real Estate and Holladay Ventures are eyeing a year’s end groundbreaking on mixed-use project Shelby House, to sit on a prominent East Nashville site near downtown.
Via an LLC, the two entities recently paid about $4.15 million for the property, which sits just east of the inner-interstate loop overlooking the East Bank, is home to six buildings and offers an address of 407 S. Fourth St. The property's three parcels span a collective 4.6 acres and sit between Shelby Avenue, South Fourth and South Fifth streets.
Evergreen and Holladay Ventures will oversee the two-phase development in conjunction with Samaritan Recovery Community, which has operated from the location since 1964. SRC sold the three-parcel property, with the drug rehab services nonprofit having acquired them in three separate transactions.
Nashville-based law firm Reno & Cavanaugh is assisting the project efforts.
According to a release, Shelby House will include 484 affordable housing units (rents are not included in the release) and a 71,000-square-foot recovery services center (with 132 beds) for the nonprofit.
Shelby House residential units will be delivered via two phases (with 195 units in phase one to be finished in fall 2023). Phase one units will be reserved for families earning between 20 percent and 80 percent of area median income. Samaritan Recovery Community's program graduates will have first-come, first-serve access to those units when possible.
The nonprofit will remain operational throughout the construction process, the release notes.
“The goal of this collaboration is to help Samaritan Recovery Community provide quality treatment and recovery supportive services while guiding a pathway to permanently affordable housing in a modern facility,” Evan Holladay, founder and CEO of Holladay Ventures, said in the release. “The need for high-quality, affordable housing has never been more urgent, and we are looking forward to seeing this project come to life.”
Deana Crossley, Samaritan Recovery Community executive director, said the project will yield a new facility and allow the nonprofit to double its existing capacity of individuals served.
Metro Councilmember Brett Withers, in whose District 6 the project will sit, said Shelby House will serve as a “pivotal step for Metro Nashville," complementing future redevelopment of the East Bank.
The Post reported in August 2020 that Barge Cauthen and Associates (civil engineering), Manuel Zeitlin Architects (design), Studio A (design) and KCI Technologies are participating in the effort.
Read more here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.