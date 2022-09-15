New York-based development company Tidal Real Estate Partners announced Thursday it will team with multi-national equity partner Access Industries on its mixed-use tower planned to front the Church Street viaduct in the North Gulch.

Tidal and Access (also NYC based) are targeting a first-quarter 2023 groundbreaking for the high-rise, according to a release. Relatedly, Tidal has released new images for the project, a completion for which is slated for early 2025.

secondary.png

