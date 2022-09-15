New York-based development company Tidal Real Estate Partners announced Thursday it will team with multi-national equity partner Access Industries on its mixed-use tower planned to front the Church Street viaduct in the North Gulch.
Tidal and Access (also NYC based) are targeting a first-quarter 2023 groundbreaking for the high-rise, according to a release. Relatedly, Tidal has released new images for the project, a completion for which is slated for early 2025.
To be located on 0.8 acres at 125 11th Ave. N., the building (no name has been finalized) will rise next to Tidal’s under-construction and topped 21-story residential high-rise 1111 Church St.
Access was founded in 1986 and targets five industries for investments: industrials; media and telecommunications; real estate; technology/venture capital; and biotechnology. Its subsidiaries include Warner Music Group, which Access acquired for $3.3 million in 2011.
The release notes Access’ commercial real estate portfolio comprises 32 investments in the residential, office, hospitality and industrial sectors. Collectively, the buildings offer about 10 million square feet and are located in the U.S., Europe and South America.
The future building will offer 30 floors and 393 units. Previously, 26 stories and 387 apartments tentatively were considered. The building also will include a parking garage and 17,000 square feet of retail space, with the retail to variously face 11th, Church Street and Comers Alley. Nashville-based ESa is the architect.
Via an LLC, Tidal paid $16 million for the property in mid-2021.
Ken Copeland, president of Tidal and a co-principal at the company with Mick Walsdorf, said in the release that Access “understands our vision for this special block.”
“We look forward to bringing Nashville a new class of residential offerings together … [and] remain deeply committed to building best-in-class projects in the Central Gulch, which is on its way to becoming Nashville’s premier urban neighborhood,” he said.
The previously mentioned 1111 Church St. will offer residential and retail spaces on the site last home to the former Gibson Valley Arts Guitar building. Comers Alley will separate the two Tidal towers.
Jonah Sonnenborn, head of real estate at Access Industries, said the future building “will bring a new level of lifestyle luxury to Nashville.”
