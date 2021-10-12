A South Nashville apartment complex has sold for $17.28 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Located at 380 Harding Place about equidistant from Nolensville Road and Interstate 24, the 322-unit for-rent residential complex sits on 10.16 acres and derives its name from its address. 380 Harding opened in 1973.
A Nashville-based LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine, is the new owner.
The seller was an LLC that paid $13.85 million for the property in May 2019, according to Metro records. Of note, and according to Metro records, this is the 10th time since 1970 that the property has changed ownership hands.
The transaction is the equivalent of about $53,665 per unit, with similar recent past deals rarely commanding more than $70,000 per apartment.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
Fortis Property Management manages 380 Harding.
