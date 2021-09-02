A prominent SoBro property located is under contract to be sold.
Located at 825 Sixth Ave. S., the property offers a massive warehouse and is owned by an partnership affiliated with Nashville-based real estate company Green & Little.
The Post was unable to determine the prospective buyer, but a source who asked to go unnamed confirmed the property is slated to be acquired.
Permits related to water and safety (with one referencing a “development”) have been applied for, and survey markings are seen on the site.
In 2016, the Post reported a major multi-building project — including a 40-story office tower — was being eyed for the site, which is located along the path of the Division Street Extension and within what some call Pie Town. The site hugs the inner-interstate loop.
The partnership paid about $1.2 million for the roughly 3.9-acre property in 1993, according to Metro records.
Chicago-based Smithfield Properties LLC was to have teamed with local entrepreneurs and real estate investors Aubrey Preston and Taylor Preston on the project, according to a press release issued at the time.
Vanderbilt University previously leased space in the 165,000-square-foot warehouse, which opened in 1965.
Marketing materials don’t list an offering price. However, if the property commanded a conservative $150 per foot, the future sales price (based on acreage) would be about $25.5 million.
The owners have enlisted Charlie Gibson and Crew Johnston, managing director and executive director, respectively, with the local office of Chicago-based Cushman & Wakefield, to handle the marketing and sale of the property. Neither could be reached for comment.
