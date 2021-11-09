A One Hundred Oaks-area commercial building located near cafés Stay Golden and District Coffee has sold for about $1.73 million — more than $1 million more than the figure for which it last sold 10 years ago.
Located at 2929 Sidco Drive, the 19,810-square-foot building sits on .96 acres and accommodates multiple businesses, including long-standing interior design and architecture showroom Designers Gallery.
The new owner is an entity about which the Post was unable to determine details.
An LLC was the seller, having paid $700,000 for the property in mid-2011, according to Metro records.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
The deal seemingly is one of the only of significance involving a Sidco Drive property since December 2020, when the building last home to product content software company Edgenet — and once owned by Nashville School of Law — sold for about $4.25 million (read here).
Recognized for Black Abbey Brewing Co. among other notable businesses, Sidco Drive saw a flurry of activity from roughly 2015 to 2019 (read here).
