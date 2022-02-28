The South Carolina-based vehicle dealership company that now operates from the main property of the former Beaman Automotive Group site in Midtown continues to buy property in Nashville.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, and via an LLC, Hudson Automotive Group has paid $1.25 million for a 5.34-acre site in South Davidson County. The property offers an address of 1715 Murfeesboro Pike.
The sellers were sisters Beth Ambrose and Barbara Eatherly, with the latter having paid $315,000 for the property in 1986. Eatherly is an agent with Pilkerton Realtors, while Ambrose seemingly operates a boutique business arranging overseas vacations for high-wealth individuals.
The acquisition comes about 15 months after Hudson Automotive Group, via affiliated business Redwood Capital Investments (a Maryland-based asset management company) paid $6.9 million for South Nashville property located at 343 Harding Place and to which it will move its automobile dealership from Midtown.
About three weeks after that December 2020 deal, Redwood paid $1,665,000 for a parcel positioned adjacent to the Harding Place property (read here).
The various deals are part of Hudson Automotive’s efforts to bolster its long-term presence in Nashville. The purchase of the Beaman business brought the number of Hudson-owned dealerships in the greater Nashville area to seven and in Tennessee to 20. Hudson operates almost 40 dealerships in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Louisiana, Kentucky, Alabama and Tennessee
Based in Charleston, S.C., and founded in 1948, Hudson is led by CEO David Hudson. The company operates in Midtown under landlord Brentwood-based GBT Realty — which paid Lee Beaman $110 million for the property (and on which it plans a major development) in December 2021.
The Post was unable to determine if Hudson used a broker in the Murfreesboro Pike deal.
