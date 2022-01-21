The Rutledge Hill property recognized for the building home to old-school watering hole and burger joint The Batter’s Box Bar and Grill has sold for $2.1 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the 0.13-acre property at 43 Hermitage Ave. is an LLC affiliated with Goshen, Kentucky-based Essex Development. Of note, that company in late December 2021 paid $20 million for an adjacent property that once accommodated souvenir and novelty items business Scott Sales Co. (read more here).
The seller of the bar site, which is located to the building that housed the since-closed Hermitage Cafe (read here), was an LLC that paid $388,600 for the property in 2008, Metro records show.
The owner of The Batter’s Box — which combines dive bar and sports bar elements, allows smoke and focuses its beer menu on American mass-produced lagers — could not be reached for comment regarding the future of the business. Likewise, Essex Development officials could not be contacted, and it is unclear if brokers were involved in the transaction.
The deal is the equivalent of about $16.1 million per acre and $370 per foot, with both figures considered robust for the general area, according to sources.
As the Post previously reported, and according to sources who asked to go unnamed, Essex is considering redeveloping the Scott Sales Co. site with a building (or buildings) of up to 11 floors and with about 300 residential units.
