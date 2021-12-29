An out-of-town boutique development company has paid $20 million for the Rutledge Hill property last home to souvenir and novelty items business Scott Sales Co., according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The two-parcel property that Goshen, Kentucky-based Essex Development now owns offers addresses of 34 Rutledge St. and 35 Hermitage Ave.
The Scott family was the seller, with the owners having listed the property for sale in April 2019.
According to sources who asked to go unnamed, Essex is considering redeveloping the site with a building (or buildings) of up to 11 floors and with about 300 residential units.
The transaction is the equivalent of approximately $9.75 million per acre and almost $224 per foot.
The downtown parcels span a collective 2.05 acres and are located near both SoBro and Rolling Mill Hill (the latter home to the Trolley Barns and various residential and retail spaces).
A Scott family member acquired the two properties in August 1977 for $82,000, according to Metro records. The ownership was later transferred to JLD Scott Properties LLC.
Rob Lowe, the locally based executive managing director of Dallas-based Stream Realty Partners, and Charlie Gibson, managing director with the local office of Chicago-based Cushman & Wakefield, seemingly represented the seller.
With an address of 34 Rutledge St., the warehouse (pictured) is one of downtown’s few buildings for which the entrance is significantly set back from the street/sidewalk and fronted with surface parking in a suburban orientation. Essex would be required to have any future structure offer an urban form and function, positioned at the sidewalk.
Of note, the Essex website offers no examples of development the company has undertaken. Led by Stephen Williams, the company’s managing partner is Matthew Williams (Stephen’s son), a Vanderbilt University graduate. Essex bills itself as specializing in logistics, distribution and industrial assets.
The Post was unable to contact Essex officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.