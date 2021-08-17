A historic Rutledge Hill building recognized for its handsome traditional design and overlooking Nashville’s SoBro and central business district skylines has sold for $3.25 million.
The new owners of the 0.33-acre property, with an address of 101-103 Lea Ave. and located near restaurant Husk, is G&S Partners. That entity, which intends to undertake some “minor renovations,” according to a release, will be home to both SoBro Law Group (owned by partners Amy Wood and Adam LaFevor) and Commerce Title & Escrow. Those two business currently operate nearby at 513 Third Ave. S.
Of note, Wood and LaFevor are married and comprise the general partnership. They own the building on Third and plan to lease it once the move is finalized.
The seller was Rutledge Properties, which paid $675,000 for it in 2005, according to Metro records. Constructed in 1814, the building is sometimes called both Rose Hill and the Rutledge-Baxter House, with Henry Rutledge and Septima Rutledge having had the mansion built. The couple's fathers, Arthur Middleton and Edward Rutledge, were both signatories to the Declaration of Independence, the release notes.
Of note, historical figures Andrew Jackson and James Polk once held lavish parties at the mansion, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Offering 8,230 square feet, the building most recently accommodated a mental health services business and a law office. The sales price is the equivalent of about $395 per foot based on the building’s size.
Located adjacent to both Rolling Mill Hill and SoBro, Rutledge Hill has seen a good bit of real estate activity since 2019, with new construction, renovations, transactions and property listings. The Post reported in July 2020 the just-sold property had been offered for sale for $3.5 million.
“We are thrilled to own and protect a true piece of Nashville history," LaFevor said. "The Rutledge/Baxter house is a treasure and we look forward to moving our practice there in the near future.”
Vickie Saito, senior vice president of Colliers Nashville, represented the buyer in the transaction.
"Steeped in history, [the property] is now to be owned and occupied by a purchaser who appreciates the care and nature of owning such a structure during Nashville's tremendous growth," Saito said in the release. "Rutledge Hill is a unique mixed-use urban neighborhood, and preserving and blending the old with the new is the best of all worlds."
Dierdre Kerr and Simon Kerr, affiliate brokers with the Belle Meade office of Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.