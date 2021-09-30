A Music Row property slated for a seven-unit luxury condominium project has sold for $875,000, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
To be called Malvern, the five-story modernist building will rise at 1030 17th Ave. S., with Nashville-based developer, and new owner, Geoff Sernyak to undertake the project.
The seller was an LLC that paid $245,000 for the property in 2003, Metro records note.
Relatedly, Sernyak has landed a construction loan for about $8.2 million.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
Sernyak told the Post in August an early October start is slated, with the effort to require the razing of a small former home on the site. An October 2022 completion is targeted.
Malvern will be the first Nashville project for Sernyak, who has undertaken boutique projects in other markets, he said. Sernyak serves as CEO of Geofferson and Co. and has enlisted Centric Architecture, Quest Design Group (mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering) and Fulmer Lucas Engineering (civil engineering). Each is locally based.
Sernyak said the residences will start at $1.4 million, with the two penthouses to be priced at about $3 million.
