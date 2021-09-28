Downtown Nashville’s entertainment district is slated for two more rooftop bars.
Icon Entertainment — known for its Johnny Cash Museum and live magic venue House of Cards — is planning the exterior spaces for buildings located at 119 and 121 Third Ave. S. in SoBro. The museum is located at 119 Third, while Johnny Cash’s Bar & BBQ offers an address of 121 Third.
Based on the rendering as seen above, the two rooftop spaces will be connected.
Two LLCs affiliated with Icon, owned and operated by entrepreneur, professional collector and real estate investor Bill Miller, own the buildings from which Icon’s businesses operated. Miller, who could not be reached for comment, also owns Icon.
Miller has enlisted Nashville-based Remick Architecture to design the rooftop bars. Of note, Remick designed the rooftop bar for Miller’s Nudie’s Honky Tonk, located on Lower Broadway. Remick Architecture also designed the Johnny Cash bar and restaurant space.
No start date on the project has been announced, but the Metro Historic Zoning Commission recently approved the concept plan.
At an adjacent building, located at 127 Third Ave. N., work is underway on Stirr, a restaurant and bar that also will have a rooftop outdoor space (read more here).
Miller also owns the Patsy Cline Museum (next to the Cash museum) and planned since 2019 a Frank Sinatra-themed bar for his Southern Turf building on Fourth Avenue North. He has not announced an update for the bar project (read here).
In addition, Miller in August 2020 landed Metro approval for a 16-story hotel addition to his Federal Reserve Building in the central business district at 226 Third Ave. N. (Read more here.)
