The owners of the Pie Town building home to Bad Axe Throwing Nashville are seeking a rooftop space to offer a British-style bowling lawn and pub.

According to a multi-page document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the space will span about 9,000 square feet and has been designed by Nashville-based Daniels & Chandler Architects. It will be called Fogg Street Lawn Club.

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.