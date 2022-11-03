The owners of the Pie Town building home to Bad Axe Throwing Nashville are seeking a rooftop space to offer a British-style bowling lawn and pub.
According to a multi-page document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the space will span about 9,000 square feet and has been designed by Nashville-based Daniels & Chandler Architects. It will be called Fogg Street Lawn Club.
Located at 648 Fogg St. near Third Man Records, the business is formally called Blu Ox Restaurant and Bar at Bad Axe Throwing Nashville and offers private rentals for corporate events and private parties.
Thor’s Hammer Properties LLC, which is affiliated with Angela Dahle and Thom Dahle, paid $4.8 million for the property in November 2021 (read here). The two serve as owners of Bad Axe Throwing Nashville, a licensed location of Canada-based Bad Axe Throwing.
The images submitted to Metro show two phases to Fogg Street Lawn Club: Phase I with a future roof structure serving as a covered area for vehicles and Phase II with the covered area having been updated for patrons.
A source confirmed the Dahles want to offer the British-style bowling lawn and pub. Thom Dahle declined to comment.
The Metro Planning Department's Downtown Code Design Review Committee will review the concept plan for the roof addition during its meeting on Nov. 3.
"We believe in Pie Town as an up-and-coming district with significant potential to continue to see development," Dahle told the Post in late 2021 following the purchase. "Our goal is to help bring dining and bar options to the neighborhood, with plans of increasing those options.”
Bad Axe Throwing bills itself as North America’s largest chain of axe-throwing clubs. The Pie Town location opened in January 2021.
In addition to Bad Axe and Jack White’s previously mentioned Third Man Records, Pie Town is home to Tennessee Brew Works, Pie Town Tacos and live music venue and restaurant City Winery.