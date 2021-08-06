Youth services nonprofit Rocketown of Middle Tennessee has paid $4.75 million for an Antioch building to which it will expand operations, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Located at 5255 Hickory Hollow Parkway, the 4.8-acre property offers a 44,500-square-foot Calvary Logistics Building. The building is home to two logistics businesses.
The seller was a general partnership that paid $3 million for the property in December 2014, according to Metro records. The partnership updated the 2010-constructed building in 2016.
Founded in 1994 in Franklin by Christian music artist Michael W. Smith as a drug- and alcohol-free place for teenagers, Rocketown of Middle Tennessee operates in SoBro at 601 Fourth Ave. S. The faith-based nonprofit has been located at its current location — which offers about 40,000 square feet, a live music venue and a skate park — since 2010.
“The vision of Rocketown has always centered around how the ministry can serve youth in the community," Kenny Alzono, Rocketown's executive director, said in a release. "This opportunity for expansion will enable Rocketown to reach a vast amount of youth across Middle Tennessee. Currently, there are no arrangements to move from our current downtown location. This new facility will expand on current operations to offer hope and change futures through Christ’s love.”
Alonzo said the future facility will place the youth-outreach center within a five-mile radius of eight middle and high schools.
Perry Gooch and Blake Newton with the local office of Chicago-based Cushman & Wakefield represented the partnership in the sale.
