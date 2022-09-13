The RiverGate Mall building last home to Sears has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
Located at 1000 Rivergate Parkway in Goodlettsville, the roughly 155,000-square-foot building opened in 1971 and is vacant, according to marketing materials.
Atlanta-based Hendon Properties owns the building, having seemingly paid $67 million for it and the other structures that comprise RiverGate Mall in 2013, Metro records show.
The Sears closed in 2019 after a 30-year run (read here) and, at the time, was one of 80 closings for Sears that included a department store in Jackson, Tennessee, CNBC reported.
Sears filed for bankruptcy in October 2018. At the time, it operated about 700 stores. The company previously had closed it Hickory Hollow Mall store in Antioch in 2011 (read here).
The two-story Sears building sits on 2.13 acres. RiverGate Mall began operations in 1971 and is anchored by a Dillard's and a JCPenney.
Hendon Properties has enlisted David Baker, a partner with Nashville-based Baker Storey McDonald Properties, to handle the marketing and sale of the building.
