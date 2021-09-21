The prospective developer of a Ritz-Carlton slated for SoBro will go before the Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee on Tuesday, Sept. 21, to seek concept plan approval.
Florida-based M2 Development Partners will undertake the $585 million project at the SoBro Roundabout, with an early 2022 groundbreaking slated pending Metro approvals (read more here).
The two-building development will sit within MDHA’s Capitol Mall Redevelopment District and, as such, DRC approval of the buildings’ exterior forms and functions will be needed.
According to a release from M2 Development Partners issued in May, both a mixed-use building to house the luxury hotel and high-end condominiums and an accompanying apartment structure will rise on a six-parcel property with a main address of 401-417 Seventh Ave. S. at the Korean Veterans Boulevard Roundabout.
The team appeared before the DRC on Sept. 7 to offer an overview of the project. However, a vote was deferred.
In other business, the MDHA DRC will vote on plans to update a five-story Lower Broadway building long home to clothing, records and souvenir retailer Cotton-Eyed Joe.
Atlanta-based The Ardent Cos. (TAC) owns the property. However, the Post has been unable to determine if TAC will undertake the update or if a prospective buyer will do so after purchasing the building.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the local office of Austin-based STG Design has been enlisted to give the structure a new life. A rooftop deck highlights the planned updates.
Via an LLC, TAC paid $18.5 million for the property in April 2019, a deal that was the equivalent of about $1,000 per square foot. The address is 200 Broadway.
Read more about that effort here.
In addition, the MDHA DRC will vote on signage for a Nike retail store planned for Fifth + Broadway. The shop is slated to take a space that had partly included fine arts gallery Swipe Right Art. That businesses, owned by local public art advocate and photographer Ashley Bergeron, has relocated within Fifth + Broadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.