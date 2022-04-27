An entity affiliated with Tanger Factory Outlets Centers Inc. has paid $8.75 million for Century Farms property on which it plans a large-scale retail center, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The address of the Antioch property is 4060 Cane Ridge Parkway.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Nashville-based commercial real estate company Oldacre McDonald, which has assembled the Century Farms land on which multiple projects are either underway or planned. The LLC paid about $5.54 million for the 31.96-acre property in 2015, Metro records show.
Nashville Business Journal reported in October 2021 that Tanger Outlets was eyeing a March start on project to include six buildings with a collective 303,500 square feet.
The future Tanger Outlets complex will sit near Exit 60 of Interstate 24, and be sandwiched by the interstate and Cane Ridge Parkway. Across the parkway, Murfreesboro-based apartment developer TDK Development owns Vintage Century Farms (read here).
NBJ reported last year that Choate Construction Co. is expected to serve as general contractor for the Tanger Outlets project. Ohio-based design firm Dorsky Yue International and Nashville-based Hasting Architecture Associates will be joined by the local office of Raleigh-based Kimley Horn as the landscape architect, land planner and engineer. Barge Design Solutions and Hawkins Partners, both of Nashville, also are participating in land planning efforts.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
Tanger Factory Outlets Centers Inc. is headquartered in Greensboro, N.C., and offers a portfolio of 36 centers located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.6 million square feet. The spaces are leased to more than 2,600 stores operated by approximately 600 companies.
