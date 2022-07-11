A North Davidson County property that recently changed ownership hands and sits near the Cumberland River is being eyed for a townhome project.
Brentwood-based Randy Arnold seeks to undertake the 37-residence project after having paid $2.5 million for a segment of the overall site from local businesswoman and real estate investor Norma Crow.
Arnold told the Post the upcoming project will sit at 1003-1009 West Trinity Lane, with an August start date slated. The 37 townhome units will each offer four bedrooms and four restrooms, with elevators, rooftop spaces and custom finishes.
Brentwood-based Josh Johnson Architecture and Harpeth Civil, an engineering and land-planning company owned by Dan Smola, are participating.
Arnold, who has operated Arnold Homes since 2007, said he is targeting a completion date of October 2023.
Of note, Arnold plans a mixed-use building for a site sandwiched by Dickerson Pike and the inner-interstate loop on Nashville’s east side and will acquire that property from Crow also (read here). The address is 18-22 Ligon Ave.
Other local Arnold Homes projects include work at 910 Youngs Lane and, as noted, the Ligon Avenue building.
The West Trinity Lane project will sit within Metro Councilmember Kyonzté Toombs’ District 2. Multiple other projects are underway or planned for the general area (read here).
“We are happy to be on the north side of town,” Arnold said. “With Councilmember Toombs and local builders, this area is changing in a good way very fast and we look forward to the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In