Nashville led the nation in new construction growth rates in the multifamily sector, according to a new report from multifamily specialists Walker & Dunlop.
That’s, in part, thanks to new investor interest, as Walker & Dunlop reported that “institutional groups from top-tier markets now view Nashville as an institutional-grade market.” The firm also noted that an influx of tech sector workers — both because of major company relocations and an increase in remote work opportunities — has helped fuel development of multifamily projects in Nashville.
The company noted that suburban multifamily outperformed urban markets in 2020 and much of 2021, but urban markets have since overtaken the suburbs. Inner-ring areas like Antioch are an exception to the rule, and the Southeast Davidson County area has seen a flurry of development in the past two years.
The type of money coming into Nashville has also shifted. Walker & Dunlop reported that debt fund lenders have entered the market once dominated by agency financing on existing assets. Life companies and bridge financing have also become involved in class A properties.
“Investors and lenders have been giving Nashville the green light, and you can expect this interest to continue given the city’s solid fundamentals and forecasts,” Walker & Dunlop Director Doug Hart said.
While this may be good news for investors, it likely isn’t for renters. Rent growth was about 16 percent in 2021. Though it isn’t expected to jump quite so much this year, rent growth is still expected to surpass 10 percent. Between 2014 and 2020, there were 3.21 jobs per unit delivered, Walker & Dunlop Managing Director Brett Kingman said, while the company expects 5.5 jobs per unit for properties coming online between 2022 and 2024.
“The demand story is better than it’s ever been, and the story of growth is clear and apparent to people who want to invest or lend in this market,” Hart added.
Housing inventory rebounds
The U.S. housing market is beginning to return to a supply-demand balance, according to new data from Realtor.com.
In May, the national housing market posted its first year-over-year increase in active inventory since June 2019. Additionally, the median American home sale reached an all-time high of $447,000.
"Among key factors fueling the inventory comeback are new sellers, who are listing homes at a rate not seen since 2019, as well as moderating demand, with pending listings declining year-over-year in May," Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com, said in a release. "While this real estate refresh is welcome news in a still-undersupplied market, it has yet to make a dent in home price growth, partially due to increases in newly listed, larger homes and because the typical seller outlook is quite high, likely shaped by recent experiences of homeowners who sold. Importantly, as 72 percent of this year's sellers also plan to purchase a home, seller expectations will likely start to reflect buyers' needs. In an early sign, the rate of sellers making price cuts accelerated in May."
Nashville saw the second-highest annual gain in newly listed homes at 22.8 percent, trailing only Raleigh. The local market also saw the second-highest growth in active listing prices at 32.5 percent, trailing just Miami.
