Veteran Nashville multifamily brokers Russ Oldham and Brett Kingman have left CBRE’s Nashville office and joined Maryland-based Walker & Dunlop as managing directors. The two will join Robbie O’Bryan and the existing Walker & Dunlop investment sales team in Nashville, according to a release.
During their time at CBRE, Oldham and Kingman have assisted and closed nearly $8 billion in multifamily transactions in the southeast, working with both institutional and private entities, according to the release.
"We are very excited to join Walker & Dunlop's growing property sales platform," Oldham said in the release. "The company's leadership position in the multifamily industry, combined with its market-leading technology and best-in-class brand, will be hugely accretive to our overall business and clients."
Walker & Dunlop touts itself as leader in multifamily property sales, having completed $4.7 billion in property sales volume in the first half of 2021, a 117 percent increase over the same period in 2020. The firm was also a top provider of capital to the U.S. multifamily market, originating $31 billion in transactions and lending over $24 billion for multifamily properties in 2020, according to the release. The publicly traded company claims more than 1,000 employees around the country.
Managing Director Telly Fathaly helped build out the firm’s Nashville presence and will return to a “key leadership role” in Atlanta.
“Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales has experienced fantastic growth and now has a presence in 17 of the 20 most actively traded markets in the country,” Walker & Dunlop investment sales executive vice president Kris Mikkelsen said. “Telly was responsible for building our competitive presence in Nashville from scratch and I couldn't be more excited to have him return to Atlanta and work more closely with myself and the team here. Russ and Brett are two of the most respected property sales professionals in the Southeast and market leaders in one of the country's most dynamic centers of growth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.