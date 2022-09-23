Crazy Horse Adaptive Reuse Building Patagonia Style.jpg

The reimagined Pure Gold's Crazy Horse building with a massing image of the proposed 20-story tower

Nashville-based development firm The Mainland Companies is eyeing a mixed-use project for Chestnut Hill — with a major overhaul of the structure home to adult entertainment club Pure Gold’s Crazy Horse included.

According to a document submitted to Metro, the development could also include a 20-story mixed-use building.

Mainland HQ Quonset Rendering.png

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.