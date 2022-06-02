Local real estate office Fridrich & Clark has named Anne Lewis corporate services director.
According to a release, Lewis will be tasked with cultivating new business relationships and helping the employees of relocating companies find places to live.
Lewis has been a real estate broker for more than a decade and was based in Rutherford County before relocating to Brentwood. Prior to becoming a broker, she was membership director at the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce. She has held additional positions with Gannett, Bank of America, Robert Orr Sysco and local hotel properties.
“We are excited to expand our relocation services program,” company president and managing partner Steve Fridrich said in the release. “Nashville continues to grow at a record pace, and Anne’s experience in real estate and corporate sales will help us provide enhanced services to employers, individuals and families as they make the move to their new hometown.”
Fridrich & Clark is home to nearly 200 agents. According to the company, the office accounted for more than 1,850 home sales with gross sales of nearly $1.77 billion in 2021. Fridrich & Clark has offices in Nashville and Brentwood.
A number of both major and small businesses have announced relocations or expansions to Nashville in recent years, including Amazon, Oracle and several smaller tech firms.
