Chattanooga-based Vision Hospitality Group plans to begin on-site work next week related to its Hilton Tempo hotel planned for Midtown.
The 12-story 161-guest room hotel building will rise at 110 20th Ave. N., with a one-story modernist building on the 0.39-acre site having previously accommodated John Hollis Pharmacy. That structure will require demolition, with a permit valued at $28,000 to allow for the work. Envirowerks LLC will handle the razing.
An entity affiliate with Vision and Nashville-based hotel developer and real estate investor Roshan Patel paid $3.7 million for the property in January 2020.
“We should start demolition in the next seven to 10 days,” Patel said.
As the Post previously reported, Vision had targeted groundbreaking for this past April.
Vision has enlisted Atlanta’s BCA Studios to handle architectural work and Nashville’s DF Chase for construction management, Patel said.
A Midtown building last home Cooper Steel Fabricators is slated for demolition.
Located at 1919 Hayes St., the nondescript, empty building sits on 0.29 acres.
Envirowerks LLC will handle the razing, with the permit valued at $49,500. The property sits next to the aforementioned site on which Vision Hospitality Group plans a Hilton Tempo hotel.
Cooper Properties owns the building and two adjacent parcels: one at 1917 Hayes St. and that offers surface parking, and another at 1915 Hayes St. that accommodates a small office building.
Cooper officials could not be reached for comment regarding their plans for the site. Barry, Kenneth and Gary Cooper paid $751,000 for 1917 and 1919 Hayes St. in November 1999, Metro records show. The three paid $300,000 for 1915 Hayes St. in 1995.
Vision Hospitality Group’s Roshan Patel said his company is not seeking to acquire the Cooper properties.