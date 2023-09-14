Tempo new.png

Chattanooga-based Vision Hospitality Group plans to begin on-site work next week related to its Hilton Tempo hotel planned for Midtown.

The 12-story 161-guest room hotel building will rise at 110 20th Ave. N., with a one-story modernist building on the 0.39-acre site having previously accommodated John Hollis Pharmacy. That structure will require demolition, with a permit valued at $28,000 to allow for the work. Envirowerks LLC will handle the razing.

