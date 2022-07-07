Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has announced the relocation and expansion of its corporate headquarters to Nashville from El Segundo, California.
According to a release, Matthews will operate from office space at Midtown’s mixed-used development Broadwest. The address is 1600 West End Ave.
In addition, Matthews has tapped Scottsdale, Arizona, for the brokerage’s national operations center, establishing the Phoenix-area office as its operations and technology hub.
Matthews CEO Kyle Matthews and CFO Raddie Zlatkov are based in Nashville, while COO Duerk Brewer and CTO Sean Clancy work in Phoenix.
Since its founding in 2015, Matthews has expanded to be home to more than 400 agents and 14 locations in multiple states. Matthews will maintain a presence in California.
“While California continues to be a large part of our business, it was time to relocate our headquarters to markets that were more conducive to attracting and maintaining top talent,” Matthews said in the release. “In addition to being exciting commercial real estate markets, both Phoenix and Nashville have become destinations for the talented professionals we are targeting as we build out our corporate divisions. We anticipate even greater job satisfaction among our [employees] due to the exciting growth, more affordable cost of living and business culture alignment these markets provide.”
