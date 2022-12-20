A local real estate investor who recently sold some Midtown property for $7.7 million has paid $6.6 million for a South Davidson County suburban retail strip center with a Shoney’s restaurant history.
William Shaar, an agent with Brentwood-based Realty of America, now owns the 8.96-acre property known as Fairlane Shopping Center. The building located on the site, with an address of 4854 Nolensville Pike, houses a Planet Fitness and Nashville Used and New Music, among other tenants.
The transaction comes as Shaar sold five parcels on 15th Avenue North and on which Minnesota-based Roers Companies is planning a multi-building mixed-use development (read here).
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Ray Danner Jr., the son of late Shoney’s co-founder Ray Danner Sr. Via Shoney’s Big Boy Realty Inc., Danner Sr. acquired the property in 1971 for $265,000, Metro records show. Records suggest the Fairlane Shopping Center building opened in 1972.
Danner Sr. also owned a building, seemingly once home to a Shoney’s, at 4898 Nolensville Pike. That property sits adjacent to the just-sold Fairlane Shopping Center.
Danner Sr. (read more here and here) and Alex Schoenbaum opened the first Shoney's in Madison in 1959, growing the restaurant company to a peak of 1,600 outlets with $800 million in annual revenues. Danner Sr. died in 2008.
Now led by CEO David Davoudpour and still based in Nashville, Shoney’s operates in approximately 17 states, with its family casual restaurants offering conventional American-style items such as hamburgers, chicken, steaks, fish, salads and milkshakes.
Nashville Used and New Music opened in 1976 and ranks among the city’s most long-standing musical instrument retailers. The business is known, in part, for offering a non-mainstream inventory that includes accordions, ukuleles, banjos and orchestral instruments.
