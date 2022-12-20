A local real estate investor who recently sold some Midtown property for $7.7 million has paid $6.6 million for a South Davidson County suburban retail strip center with a Shoney’s restaurant history.

William Shaar, an agent with Brentwood-based Realty of America, now owns the 8.96-acre property known as Fairlane Shopping Center. The building located on the site, with an address of 4854 Nolensville Pike, houses a Planet Fitness and Nashville Used and New Music, among other tenants.

