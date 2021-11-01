Details are emerging and plans are being prepped for a Metro Planning Department Downtown Code Design Review Committee meeting regarding the proposed mixed-use project Gulch Central, with the development now to possibly include a hotel.
A 59-page document submitted to Metro includes multiple pages with aerial photos and addresses landscaping, materials and streetscape elements.
The Nashville office of Raleigh-based Highwoods Properties is eyeing the three-building project for the North Gulch site last home to The Tennessean and fronting Broadway.
"We’ve been working carefully with Metro Planning to modify the submission and are excited to continue work with the city toward deliver of the project," Brian Reames, a senior vice president in the Nashville Highwoods office, told the Post.
As to a groundbreaking date, Reames said the effort is fluid and that elements could change as the project evolves. The hoped-for date to start work on the 3.08-acre site remains mid-2022.
“This is still a demand-driven project,” he said.
Highwoods has enlisted locally based Hastings Architecture Associates to design the buildings, with the downtown development to unfold near Highwoods’ Asurion development. That project interacts with both 11th Avenue and Church Street.
The project could feature the following elements:
• A 28-story office building located at 1100 Broadway (the ex-address of the morning daily) with about 747,900 square feet. It likely will be called 1100 Broadway and rise about 445 feet.
• A 41-story, 350-unit residential tower, sharing the 1100 Broadway address with the office tower. Reames told the Post the building could offer either apartments or for-purchase condominiums. No name has been finalized. The document notes it will offer about 440,300 square feet.
To mainly address Porter Street, the 230,000-square-foot hotel space would be part of the 41-story tower, which is designed for about 475 feet.
• A six-story, 150,000-square-foot building with office and retail space. With an address of 1010 Broadway, the building would mainly front 11th Avenue and connect to an existing greenway (see here) and likely will be called 1010 Broadway.
• Parking garages with a collective 1,986 spaces.
The document notes bonus height will be sought.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Freddie O'Connell's District 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.