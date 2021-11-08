Birmingham-based real estate company LIV Development is seemingly moving forward on a residential project to be located near the Cumberland River and Tennessee State University.
As the Post reported in December 2020, the development will offer a main address of 4000 Dr. Walter S. Davis Blvd. To the immediate west is The Nations.
Via an LLC, Mississippi-based York Developments owns the unimproved parcel and has filed for a plat consolidation request with Metro. The LLC also owns two other parcels of raw land, both with placeholder addresses of 0 Dr. Walter S. Davis Boulevard. The trio of parcels offers about 19.3 acres.
Franklin-based engineering consulting company Wilson and Associates is handling the consolidation effort.
LIV Development seemingly has the properties under contract and has filed a water and sewer capacity permit with Metro.
Nashville Business Journal previously reported the development will offer 315 residential units and be called LIV — Anthem.
York Developments paid $3.79 million for the three parcels in three separate transaction in February 2019, according to Metro records.
Relatedly, LIV Development in September paid a collective $5.06 million in two transactions for West Trinity Lane properties on which it plans a large garden-style apartment project (read here).
