Health care private equity firm Shore Capital Partners is picking up its shop on West End and moving down the street to new development Broadwest.
The firm and its 15 Nashville-based employees will occupy more than 10,000 square feet on the 19th floor of the Broadwest office tower, according to a release. Headquartered in Chicago, Shore Capital opened its second office in Nashville in 2019.
According to a spokesperson, the firm is starting buildout of the space now in hopes of moving in by the second quarter of 2022. LP Building Solutions and ServisFirst are among the other companies relocating to Broadwest.
The company’s founder and managing partner, Justin Ishbia, recently made local headlines by donating $10 million to his alma mater, Vanderbilt Law School. Ishbia, who is also a member of the Vanderbilt Law School Board of Advisors, was also elected to the VU Board of Trust this year.
Shore Capital has completed 150 controlled investments in the past decade, one of those being Brentwood-based urgent care venture Fast Pace, which under Shore’s direction has grown from seven locations to 36 in three and a half years, according to a release.
According to the release, Shore Capital now has 27 companies in its portfolio and $2 billion in assets under management.
