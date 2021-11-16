A downtown surface parking lot located adjacent to Printers Alley and planned for redevelopment has sold for $3.35 million.
Via an LLC, an investor group led by Nashville-based Gabe Coltea (a former part-owner of downtown's UBS Tower) now owns the 0.23-acre site, which is located at 215 Third Ave. N. and is recognized for an adjacent building with a prominent mural. The Post reported in May 2020 the property had been listed for sale for $4.2 million.
Mount Juliet-based Lineberry Properties Inc., which comprises Mark Lineberry and various family members, was the seller. Lineberry Properties acquired the small parking lot and a structured parking garage at 217 Third Ave. N. in April 2008 for $6.6 million, according to Metro records. The company sold the garage to Coltea and his group in December 2012 for $6 million, according to Metro records.
The transaction is the equivalent of about $334 per square foot.
Bankers Alley separates the parking garage from the very linear surface lot, which is 31.5 feet wide and 172.5 feet deep and sits under the mural.
Coltea's development and real estate investment company Rubicon plan a 15-story building — with residential, retail and structured parking garage spaces — to rise on the two parcels, interacting with both Bankers Alley and Printers Alley (which sits on the back side of the two properties).
The effort will require the demolition of the existing garage. Of note, the structure will offer a four-level component (a catwalk of sorts) over Banker’s Alley, with a smaller building to rise at the 215 Third Ave. N. site. Read more about the project here.
Rubicon has enlisted the Nashville office of Austin-based STG Design to handle architectural work. David Johnston, a principal with the company, is overseeing the effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.