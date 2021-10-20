A major segment of the massive Midtown site recognized for the Nashville Subaru auto dealership and slated to be overhauled with future buildings has sold for $32 million.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is an LLC affiliated with Houston-based developer Hines. That entity, officials for which could not be reached for comment, envisions a major redevelopment of the site.
The seller was Good Horse LLC, which is affiliated with Nashville’s Reed family. The Reeds operated an auto dealership on the bulk of the site for years. Now, Martin Management Group Inc. operates the Subaru auto dealership
The 17 just-sold parcels have addresses of 1500-1523 Hayes St. (14 parcels total), 1525 Church St. (pictured and in which were once housed vehicles offered by the former Reed dealership), and 112 and 116 16th Ave. N.
In addition, Good Horse LLC quitclaim deeded four other parcels on the footprint, according to a separate Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
There are 32 parcels total on the site. With 21 now having changed ownership hands, it is unclear as to when Hines might acquire the other 11 properties that are part of the 11.1-acre footprint. Many of the to-be-acquired parcels front Broadway and are expected to command top dollar, according to sources. Previous media reports have the collective purchase price to eventually be at least $100 million.
The overall site is bordered by a part of Church Street on the north, 16th Avenue on the west, Broadway on the south and a section of 15th Avenue on the east. The Reed family also owns three parcels on the east side of 15th and that sit adjacent to the site home to a White Castle fast food business.
A previously applied for permit shows the future project could include new buildings with a collective 1.5 million square feet of office space, 150,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, a 350-room hotel and a residential building (or buildings) with 1,000 one- and two-bedroom units. An existing warehouse that fronts both Church and Hayes streets (pictured and located at 1525 Church St.) seemingly will be incorporated into the future project.
Read more here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.