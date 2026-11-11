Plans for One Hundred Oaks-area project progress Planning Commission to hear proposal details regarding mixed-use development eyed for Sidco Drive near Interstate 65 William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Nov 11, 2026 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Sidco Commons Renderings: Paradym Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Plans are progressing for a mixed-use development eyed for a South Nashville site located near One Hundred Oaks.As the Post reported in late August, and according to a multi-page electronic document, the buildings would sit on a 3.71-acre site located at 4311 and 4319 Sidco Drive near the Harding Place exchange with Interstate 65. The Nashville Zoo is located to the immediate east. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%@ 36 42==65 $:54@ r@>>@?D[ E96 56G6=@A>6?E H:== :?4=F56 EH@ C6D:56?E:2= 3F:=5:?8D 2?5 2 9@E6= DECF4EFC6] %96 5@4F>6?E ?@E6D qF:=5:?8 p H:== DE2?5 `a 7=@@CD 2?5 @776C C6D:56?E:2= 2?5 C6E2:=] qF:=5:?8 r H:== C:D6 `e DE@C:6D 2?5 @776C 9@E6= DA246] %9@D6 EH@ DECF4EFC6D H:== 36 =@42E65 H:E9:? E96 4=@D6DE AC@I:>:EJ E@ E96 :?E6CDE2E6]k^AmkAm#:492C5 tAA6CD@?[ H9@D6 =:?<65:? A286 ?@E6D D6CG6D 2D AC6D:56?E @7 #64C62E:@?D w@>6 uFC?:D9:?8D W56E2:=D 23@FE H9:49 2C6 F?4=62CX[ @H?D @?6 @7 E96 AC@A6CE:6D[ H:E9 $9:G $92<E: |FD:4 r:EJ {{r @H?:?8 E96 @E96C] %96 k6>m!@DEk^6>m 4@F=5 ?@E 56E6C>:?6 :7 E96 @H?6CD H:== D6== E@ 2 56G6=@A>6?E 4@>A2?J @C F?56CE2<6 E96 C6:?G6?E:@? @7 E96 D:E6 E96>D6=G6D]k^AmkAm%96 }2D9G:==6 @77:46 @7 #2=6:89\32D65 z:>=6J\w@C? pDD@4:2E6D :D 92?5=:?8 =2?5\A=2??:?8 2?5 6?8:?66C:?8 5FE:6D[ H9:=6 !2C25J> $EF5:@ @7 qC6?EH@@5 :D E96 2C49:E64E]k^AmkAm%96 E62> H:== 8@ 367@C6 E96 |6EC@ !=2??:?8 r@>>:DD:@? @? }@G] `a E@ D66< 2AAC@G2= @7 2 DA64:7:4 A=2? W$!X K@?:?8 4=2DD:7:42E:@?] p C6BF6DE E@ 42?46= 2 A@CE:@? @7 2 A=2??65\F?:E 56G6=@A>6?E 4FCC6?E=J :? A=246 D66>:?8=J 2=D@ H:== 36 >256]k^AmkAmp AC6G:@FD=J D4965F=65 >66E:?8[ D=2E65 7@C $6AE] ac[ 2AA2C6?E=J H2D 42?46=65]k^AmkAm|6EC@ !=2??:?8 s6A2CE>6?E DE277 :D C64@>>6?5:?8 E96 4@>>:DD:@? 2AAC@G6 E96 $! C6BF6DE]k^AmkAm$:54@ r@>>@?D’ qF:=5:?8 q H:== C:D6 7:G6 DE@C:6D[ @776C C6D:56?E:2= 2?5 C6E2:=[ 2?5 7C@?E $:54@ sC:G6] %96 5@4F>6?E ?@E6D a_ A6C46?E @7 E96 7=@@C 2C62 7@C qF:=5:?8 q H:== 36 FD65 7@C 277@C523=6 9@FD:?8]k^AmkAm%96 E9C66 3F:=5:?8D H:== @776C 2 4@==64E:G6 dh_[___ DBF2C6 766E] rFCC6?E K@?:?8 2==@HD 7@C DECF4EFC6D FA E@ 2AAC@I:>2E6=J `h_ 766E E2==] %96 9@E6= 3F:=5:?8 H:== DE2?5 23@FE `g_ 766E]k^AmkAm%96 56G6=@A>6?E H:== C6BF:C6 E96 56>@=:E:@? @7 E96 3F:=5:?8D 9@FD:?8 2 {2 "F:?E2 x?? 9@E6= 2?5 E96 q657@C5 }2D9G:==6 tG6?E '6?F6] $ECF4EFC6D 244@>>@52E:?8 2 rC24<6C q2CC6= ~=5 r@F?ECJ $E@C6 2?5 2 (277=6 w@FD6 H:== D66>:?8=J C6>2:?]k^AmkAm%96 AC@A6CEJ D:ED H:E9:? |6EC@ r@F?4:=>6>36C r@FCE?6J y@9?DE@?VD s:DEC:4E ae]k^AmkAm“%96 DFCC@F?5:?8 AC@A6CEJ @H?6CD 92G6 366? 4@?E24E65 E@ D92C6 E96 AC@A@D2= 2?5 86E E96:C 7665324< 2?5 x 92G6 962C5 ?@ @3;64E:@?D D@ 72C[” y@9?DE@? 6>2:=65 E96 !@DE]k^AmkAm“%9:D 2C62 :D DE2CG65 7@C C6E2:= 2?5 C6DE2FC2?ED 2?5 x’> 8=25 H6 H6C6 23=6 E@ :?4@CA@C2E6 277@C523=6 9@FD:?8 :? 2D H6==] xE’D 2? 6I4:E:?8 AC@;64E 7@C @FC 2C62 2E 2 =@42E:@? E92E :D AC:>6 7@C C656G6=@A>6?E E@ :ED 9:896DE 2?5 36DE FD6]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hotel Mixed-use Development Nashville Zoo At Grassmere Sidco Commons Nashville, Tennessee Small Industries Development Corporation Zoning William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by Trending Vanderbilt pays $13M for future chancellor’s residence Great Escape to relocate to Midtown Headline Homes: October 2026 Macrons’ defamation case against Candace Owens lands in Nashville EndeavorB2B CEO Chris Ferrell dismissed