A seven-parcel Pie Town property located near the Division Street viaduct has been offered for sale for a negotiable sum — with a future sale to possibly yield upwards of $40 million.
Hugging the inner-interstate loop, the 2.2-acre property offers an address of 800 Sixth Ave. S. and is home to two buildings housing multiple businesses. It partly faces Division Street and is loosely located within SoBro.
An LLC owns the property, having paid $3,465,000 for it in 2014, Metro records show. The LLC seemingly is affiliated with interior design company Synergy, which operates from the main building on the site. The local office of national staffing services company Wonolo also seemingly is housed in that building.
Across Sixth Avenue sits a property on which Boca Raton, Florida-based development company Mill Creek Residential is planning a major project (read here).
The owner has enlisted Dan Bauchiero, a principal with Nashville-based Eakin Partners, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
Based on acreage, properties located within the general Pie Town/Lower SoBro area can command upwards of $400 per foot. For example, a 1.06-acre Pie Town property sitting adjacent to the Nashville Union Rescue Mission recently sold for $19 million, the equivalent of $411 per foot (read here).
If the for-sale Sixth Avenue property garners only $350 per foot, a future deal would be the equivalent of about $33.5 million based on acreage. At $400 per foot, the sales price would be $38.3 million.
