A Pie Town commercial building located across from City Winery and near Tennessee Brew Works has sold for $9.2 million.
Located at 616 Ewing Ave., the 22,900-square-foot building was constructed in 1960 and sits on a roughly 0.9-acre parcel.
According to a source with information about the deal and who asked to go unnamed, the new owners are a group of investors led by Taylor Preston and Byran Fort.
The sellers were Lea Crockarell and Jason Crockarell, who acquired the property via an LLC for $950,000 in 2012, according to Metro records. Of note, the married couple operate Pie Town Tacos in an adjacent building at 614 Ewing Ave., a property they do not own.
The 616 Ewing Ave. building is anchored by Flavor Catering, which the Crockarells own and will relocate to Cockrill Bend to continue operations. Isle of Printing also operates from the building, which was previously home to Proper Sake Co.
The sale is the equivalent of about $235 per foot.
The Crockarells were represented by Nate Greene, executive vice president of Colliers International Nashville, in the sale of the property. Kipper Worthington, an associate with JLL, represented the buyers.
The source said future plans for the site are not clear, and the Post was unable to contact the new owners.
Greene previously told the Post the property is zoned to accommodate a building of up to eight stories, with Metro’s bonus height program providing an additional three floors if certain criteria are met.
Of note, Preston and Beau Fowler in October 2021 sold for $14.8 million the nearby Life Storage facility (read here) at 825 Third Ave. S. Similarly, an investor group that includes Preston recently sold a Melrose storage facility for $21.85 million (read here).
The property is located nearly the just-sold Sentral SoBro (read here) and the recently opened apartment tower 805 Lea. In addition, Circle South (a 535,000-square-foot office tower) and a Ritz-Carlton Hotel and Residences on the SoBro Roundabout are planned.
