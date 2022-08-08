Officials with the YMCA of Middle Tennessee have landed the latest permit related to a multi-faceted and phase effort that will yield a 500-unit residential tower to be Nashville’s tallest building and a major update to the nonprofit’s downtown campus.
The permit, valued at about $785,000, will allow alternations to the existing and newer component of the YMCA in such a manner that the four-story facility (seen to the right in the above image) can continue to be used “during the demolition of the existing YMCA structure to the south and construction of subsequent six-story addition (the future Y building).”
The “structure to the south” the permit references includes the older segment of the Y, which offers administrative offices and a modernist building fronting Church Street and with an indoor swimming pool (see here).
The permit notes the scope of renovations include a temporary new entrance, temporary locker rooms and restrooms, and a south elevation building enclosure.
“Demolition of [the] south structure and construction of new addition are not included in this scope of work,” the permit reads, meaning a separate permit will be needed for that effort.
The “subsequent six-story addition” the permit references will replace the existing building to eventually be razed. That addition will include a swimming pool.
As previously reported, Nashville-based Giarratana Development will develop a portion of the existing Y site with a 60-story 750-foot residential skyscraper that, if standing today, would rank among the 10 or so tallest buildings in the Southeast.
Full-scale work is expected to be underway by early 2023, with the main address of the future tower to be 1000 Church St. A June 2024 completion date for the YMCA component is planned. Tentatively, the residential tower's apartments will open in July 2025 and its condos in January 2026.
To carry a price tag of about $350 million, the residential tower will face Church Street, rising from what is currently a surface parking lot. It will be sited to the immediate east of Platform Way (on which sits the two Amazon towers).
The project will be distinctive in that it will involve the private sector-driven construction of a high-rise building interacting with a nonprofit structure and undertaken in a joint partnership of sorts.
River North works continues
Preliminary permits have been filed related to a greenway and pedestrian bridge that are tentatively slated to be part of the future Oracle project at River North.
Projected to cost approximately $1.2 billion, the Oracle development and public infrastructure could bring up to 1.2 million square feet of office space to the Cumberland River’s East Bank.
Relatedly, four permits with a collective value of about $23.5 million have been issued related to construction of The Landings, to consist of an update to an existing industrial building and the construction of residential buildings to be called The Oxbow and The Wayward. The two structures each will stand seven stories and sit at 2131 and 2145 Waterside Drive, the permit note.
The buildings will comprise a collective 651 residential units and about 43,000 square feet of ground-level retail space.
Gulch Union residential tower work progresses
A major permit has been issued related to construction of the first residential tower of Gulch Union — the three-building development in the downtown district from which its name derives.
The address is 125 12th Ave. S.
The overall Gulch Union site is bordered by 12th and 13th avenues on the east and west, respectively, and McGavock and Demonbreun streets on the north and south. It is being billed as a “gateway” site, centrally located between Midtown, SoBro, The Gulch and the North Gulch.
Gulch Union, when completed, will feature two 28-story residential buildings and a 20-story office building that stands.
The permit, valued at $38.8 million, will allow for construction of the first apartment high-rise, to offer 310 units and about 8,300 square feet of ground-level retail space. Turner Construction is the general contractor.
Austin-based development company Endeavor Real Estate Group is the owner/developer of the site.
Midtown two-tower project sees preliminary movement
Progress is being made toward the start of work on the residential tower component of a mixed-use development planned for Midtown.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, South Carolina-based Greystar is seeking a stormwater grading permit related to the 28-floor (295 feet) high-rise, to sit at 1901 Church St. The residential building will offer 311 units and be joined by a smaller building (a hotel with 182 rooms) to offer 12 floors at 1902 Hayes Street.
The property is located about one block east of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
As the Post previously reported, a small retail space will be included in the residential building, Greystar will undertake the project in conjunction with Atlanta-based hotel development company North Point Hospitality.
The local office of Raleigh-based Kimley Horn is handling land-planning and engineering duties. Nashville-based Barge Design Solutions is also participating.
The architect is Washington, D.C.-based R2L, which designed Greystar's two-tower project (Hotel Fraye and apartments Fallyn) recently completed at 19th Avenue South and Broadway.
North Point paid $6.55 million for the property in mid-2018.
North Point was the developer of a $140 million, 470-room tri-branded Marriott hotel project in SoBro, located at Fifth Avenue South and Korean Veterans Boulevard). It also developed the Midtown site now accommodating a Home2Suites by Hilton on Division Street and an adjacent Hilton Garden Inn on Broadway.
