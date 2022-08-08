Y Tower
Courtesy of YMCA, Giarratana

Officials with the YMCA of Middle Tennessee have landed the latest permit related to a multi-faceted and phase effort that will yield a 500-unit residential tower to be Nashville’s tallest building and a major update to the nonprofit’s downtown campus.

The permit, valued at about $785,000, will allow alternations to the existing and newer component of the YMCA in such a manner that the four-story facility (seen to the right in the above image) can continue to be used “during the demolition of the existing YMCA structure to the south and construction of subsequent six-story addition (the future Y building).”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.