Renovation work is set to start on a key component of the tornado-damaged Five Points building once home to a church and YMCA of Middle Tennessee.
Located at 122 S. 11th St. (with an alternative address of 1021 Russell St.), the historic East Nashville structure had its roof severely damage during the March 2020 storm. Veteran east side-based developer and real estate manager Mark Sanders and wife Patti Sanders, who have lived across the street from the building for almost 40 years, own the property and an adjacent parcel. The Sanders paid $1,575,000 million for the two properties last September, according to Metro records.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the building to be restored is the centerpiece of what had been a three-building property some called the Y-CAP (YMCA Community Action Programs) complex.
A permit, valued at $1,874,000, has been issued for the job.
Sanders has enlisted East Nashville-based EOA Architects to handle architectural duties for what will be called Ten21 at Five Points. Local construction company MCR Group is a the general contractor. Also participating is Nashville-based EMC Structural Engineers (Dan Borsos) and Barge Cauthen & Associates (John Gore) for civil engineer work.
Mixed-use project starts near Lenox Village
Murfreesboro-based TDK Companies and Imagine1 Company of Nashville have landed four permits for Vintage Edge, a $47.6 million mixed-use building to offer 191 apartments and 17 office suites.
The building will be located at 5833 Nolensville Pike near that road’s intersection with Old Hickory Boulevard and less than one mile north of Lenox Village.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, according to a release.
The permits offer a collective value of about $28.7 million. TDK Construction will handle the job.
Nashville-based Centric Architecture has designed the five-floor building.
Apartment project set for airport-area site
A two-building apartment development eyed for a site near Nashville International Airport and the Old Hickory Boulevard exit at Interstate 40 is underway via two permits.
The Hermitage-area project is being undertaken at 4042 Shurgard Way, with Nashville-based Ramston Capital to serve as developer. Ramston paid $1.48 million for the 8.5-acre property, acquiring it from Nashville-based The Lux Development Group, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. Lux purchased the property in February 2017 for $819,500.
Also involved in the future Hermitage-area project, according to a document submitted to Metro, are Nashville-based Gresham Smith (engineering) and the local office of Orlando-based Baker Barrios (architecture). Each building will offer four floors and a collective 199 units (with 140 one-bedroom units, 59 two-bedrooms).
The two permits offer a combined value of about $21.1 million, with Batten & Shaw Inc. to handle the job.
