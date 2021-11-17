Nashville-based restaurant business partners Bill Freeman and Kevin Beitter have paid about $1.38 million for the Midtown building home to Valentino’s Ristorante, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Freeman, owner of real estate investment and management firm Freeman Webb Company, and Beitter are co-owners in the Valentino’s business. The address is 1808 Hayes St.
The transaction comes almost three years after Valentino’s — an Italian cuisine dining staple that began operations on West End Avenue in 1990 — moved to the just-purchased property in early January 2019.
The seller of the 0.19-acre property was a group of individuals whose ownership dates to 1953 (the sales price at that time was $13,000, according to Metro records).
Beitter said in a release the Valentino’s team is considering plans to convert the outdoor patio into all-weather seating to accommodate more guests than currently (the building offers about 6,150 square feet). He said the transaction is noteworthy given some Valentino’s employees — for example Andrei Lucaci (31 years) and Chef Richard Morton (20 years) — equate the purchase with the continued viability of the restaurant business.
“This is an exciting opportunity for our customers and for our Valentino’s family to know that long-term we have a home in Nashville,” Beitter said in the release. “The purchase of this property will now provide wonderful stability for Valentino’s going forward. We plan on being here another 30 years.”
The specific sales price was $1,377,500. As such, the transaction is the equivalent of about $224 per foot based on the building's size. Per-foot prices for small commercial buildings located in Midtown have varied significantly the past 12 months based on multiple factors.
The structure from which Valentino’s operates was previously home to Tartufo (also an Italian restaurant) and, prior to that, Mambu (stylized as "mAmbu"), which was known for its eclectic menu.
Freeman (whose FW Publishing is the parent company of the Post) started the restaurant business with Beitter and late business partner Jimmy Webb.
“We had no idea what a tradition Valentino’s would become for our Nashville community,” he said in the release.
Freeman Webb has a portfolio of apartment properties located in Tennessee, Missouri and Alabama and with a collective 15,686 units.
