Construction is tentatively slated to resume this week on a long-stalled project involving a mixed-use building in 12South.
Nashville-based M Cubed Developments is undertaking the project at 2510 12th Ave. S., a site that had long been home to J.W. Adkins Funeral Home. The mixed-use structure will be called The Gilmore.
Mark McGinley, M Cubed CEO, could not be reached for comment. However, and according to neighbors, the bulk of on-site work ceased in late 2021 — seemingly due to infrastructure consideration involving NES and Comcast. A source told the Post on Wednesday that on-site work is now ready to resume.
The Gilmore will offer 99 for-purchase condominiums ranging in size from about 400 square feet to 1,400 square feet. In addition, it will feature three retail spaces and 116 underground parking spots.
M Cubed, co-founded in 2019 by McGinley and Mark McDonald (the latter is also a principal at Green Hills-based Oldacre McDonald), paid $5.2 million for the 0.64-acre property in January 2020, according to Metro records.
