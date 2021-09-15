Belmont University has opened its 1,700-seat multi-purpose facility fronting Belmont Boulevard and billed by the school as the “finest music performance hall on any college campus in the world.”
Called The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts (pictured) and with a price tag of about $180 million, the building consumes a space stretching from Bernard Avenue on the north to Compton Avenue on the south.
In addition to the 1,700-seat theater — which is close to the 1,844-seat capacity of the Laura Turner Concert Hall at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center — the center houses a “grand lobby” and two contiguous event spaces that can hold more than 900 guests when combined with the lobby.
The facility is named for former Belmont President Bob Fisher and his wife Judy Fisher. Bob Fisher recently retired.
“The beauty and performance capabilities of The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts are simply unmatched, and its possibilities are unparalleled,” Belmont President Greg Jones said in a release. “From inspiring audiences with globally minded performances to celebrating our students’ talents onstage and behind the scenes to serving Middle Tennessee through partnerships and programs, the Fisher Center offers unlimited potential. This venue will equip students with the confidence and real-world experiences that set them apart as Belmont graduates while also attracting world-renowned artists to share their immense talents with our campus and the local community.”
R.C. Mathews served as the general contractor and ESa as the architect. Both are locally based.
The release notes partnerships with local arts organizations will be “an integral aspect of the facility’s identity.” For example, the May 2022 Nashville Opera collaboration on Richard Wagner’s “Das Rheingold” is slated, while a June 2022 Nashville Ballet residency will bring three debut performances to the venue. Conversations are underway for the Nashville Symphony to perform in the space in 2022 as well.
Located between Belmont’s Massey Performing Arts Center, Curb Event Center, Troutt Theater and McAfee Concert Hall, The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts completes a “performing arts district” along Belmont Boulevard, the release notes.
Signs Now’s McCullar lands national award
Ed McCullar, owner of Signs Now in Nashville, has been honored by Alliance Franchise Brands network with the Circle of Customer Excellence Award.
Presented during the network’s 2021 virtual convention, the annual award recognizes businesses from across Alliance Franchise Brands’ international network of signage and graphics providers who demonstrate superb customer support, according to a release.
Signs Now, located at 455 Donelson Pike, provides environmental graphics, vehicle wraps and graphics, wayfinding solutions, ADA signage and promotional displays. Independently owned and operated, Signs Now is a member of the Alliance Franchise Brands network, of more than 600 locations in North America.
“This achievement personifies our core value of putting our customers first and demonstrates a level of service that distinguishes Signs Now from other signage and graphics providers,” Burke Cueny, vice president of marketing for Alliance Franchise Brands.
Trade publication honors Juicebox Designs
Communication Arts magazine’s 62nd annual design competition has recognized a Nashville husband-and-wife design firm for a series of posters honoring the late Congressman John Lewis.
Juicebox Designs’ series of five tribute posters for Congressman Lewis are prominently featured in the competition. Of the 3,570 entries submitted to this year’s competition, only 130 were selected by a jury of creative professionals, according to a release.
“I saw a documentary on Congressman John Lewis and was immediately inspired by him and many of his iconic statements during his life. Before the end of the documentary, I had sketches on paper for the entire poster series,” Jay Smith, president and creative director of Juicebox Designs, said in the release..
The posters are available for purchase on the Juicebox Designs website. Proceeds go to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture and The John Lewis Bridge Project.
Founded in 2004, Juicebox Designs comprises husband-and-wife owners Jay and Kristi Smith.
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.