A $40 million amphitheater is planned for Murfreesboro, with Colorado Springs-based Notes Live Inc. to undertake development of the site to accommodate the 4,500-seat live music venue.
According to a release, Sunset Music Colosseum on the River will be located on an 18.2-acre city-owned parcel located on the southeast corner of Medical Center Parkway and Gateway Boulevard.
The amphitheater will host “large touring acts” and feature 32 firepit suites and both stadium-style and lawn seating. Livestreaming from the amphitheater and neighboring indoor venue Boot Barn Hall are anticipated. In addition, casual restaurant Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern will be included at the campus.
Combined, the venues are expected to require the hiring of 200 full- and part-time employees. Notes Live expects to see approximately 800,000 patrons annually utilize Bourbon Brothers, Boot Barn Hall and Sunset on the River.
Notes Live and city are negotiating development agreements that, once finalized, will require Murfreesboro City Council approval.
“We love Murfreesboro and plan to build one of the most luxurious music campuses in the country,” JW Roth, Notes Live founder and CEO, said in the release. “We expect our live streaming and content strategy to make ‘Live from Murfreesboro’ a household name in every living room in America.”
Within the next 18 months, Notes Live will be operating six venues, with plans underway to open additional facilities in Georgia, Texas and Florida.
S.C fitness chain opens in The Nations
Fort Mill, South Carolina-based fitness chain ISI Elite Training has announced the opening of a Nashville location in The Nations.
The facility offers an address of 4840 Centennial Blvd., Suite 102.
Austin Wyrick, Bo Dickerson and Chris Carpenter own and operate the Nashville business.
ISI Elite Training Founder and CEO Adam Rice opened his first facility in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and started franchising in 2019.
The brand operates fitness centers in 12 states, including Florida, California, Indiana and the Carolinas, amongst other areas. The brands plan to open 65 new locations throughout the U.S. by 2023.
"We are thrilled to welcome Austin, Bo and Chris into the ISI Elite Training family," Rice said. "Nashville is a thriving city of health-minded people seeking more community involvement to balance their health and fitness regimens. ISI Elite Training's community-focused ABT fitness model connects people within their communities while taking a preventative approach to their overall health and wellness."
e|spaces opens in The Nations
Nashville-based e|spaces, which provides flexible meeting and office space for entrepreneurs and businesses, has opened its 30,000-square-foot location in The Nations in West Nashville.
The two-story space is located at Stocking 51 at 4900 Centennial Blvd. and offers 360-degree views of the neighborhood and downtown Nashville.
The Nations location offers conference rooms (holding four to 50 people), can host events for 100 or more people, includes private offices for individuals or teams of 20 (or more), and has numerous, high-ceiled coworking and common areas.
“The Nations is a perfect spot for our model – a great mix of professionals and entrepreneurs who seek high-end offices, meeting and coworking spaces on their terms,” Jon Pirtle, president and CEO of e|spaces, said in the release. “This project has been in development for some time, and we’re excited to see so many people move in and build the type of community that we see at our other locations.”
The Nations joins existing Middle Tennessee e|spaces locations in downtown Franklin (231 Public Square and 99 East Main St.) and Green Hills (10 Burton Hills Blvd.). Members have access to all e|spaces locations.
Ryder opens last-mile facility in Smyrna
Miami-based supply chain and transportation logistics company Ryder System Inc. has opened a last-mile distribution center in Smyrna.
At 100,000 square feet, the facility will offer opportunity for expansion to accommodate customer growth as well as seasonal and market fluctuations, according to a release. The address is 328 Weakley Lane.
The facility is will eventually be home to 30 employees, according to a release.
The Nashville area offers nearly 1,200 Ryder employees working in supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management operations.
In addition, and near Boise, Ryder opened a 70,000-square-foot facility in Caldwell, Idaho.
“We made the decision to invest in the Nashville and Boise markets for this latest expansion of our last-mile delivery network, because it aligns with our broader strategy to continually position our customers closer to their end-consumers,” Steve Sensing, Ryder president of supply chain solutions, said in the release. “With burgeoning populations and quick access to highway and rail networks, these two new markets increase speed-to-market, which is critical in today’s highly competitive environment and vital to our customers’ growth strategies.”
