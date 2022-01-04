A New York-based global commercial real estate heavyweight has paid $48 million for Midtown apartment building Olympus Midtown, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Blackstone now owns the 170-unit building, which offers an address of 1700 State St. and was once called Bell Midtown.
The seller was Fort Worth, Texas-based Olympus Property, which paid $37.4 million for the property in December 2015, Metro records show.
The transaction is the equivalent of $282,352 per unit, well below Nashville’s record figure of roughly $447,600 per unit paid in December for The SoBro (read here). Previous local per-residence highs for apartment building sales were in the mid- to upper-$300,000s.
Franklin-based Bristol Development Group developed the site with the building, which opened in 2010 and offers an industrial exterior design aesthetic.
Blackstone’s most recent local deal seemingly involved the $21.5 million sale of two East Nashville industrial properties located along the Cumberland River (read here). The company, via its website, offers a portfolio of properties with a collective $448 billion in value.
The Post could not determine if brokers were involved in the Olympus Midtown deal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.