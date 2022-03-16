New images have been released and construction is underway related to a mixed-use building in Germantown.
Philadelphia-based Greenpointe Construction is undertaking the project on an unimproved 0.87-acre multi-parcel site at 1231 Second Ave. N. Of note, the company recently landed a $42.5 million construction loan.
Nashville Now Next reports the seven-story building will now be called Artist Lofts (it had seemingly been "Rome"), which will offer 210 residences (51 studio, 110 one-bedroom and 49 two-bedroom units). It will rise approximately 75 feet and include 252 parking spaces within a structured garage (three levels to be below grade and two above). The building also will offer 3,000 square feet of ground-level retail and a green roof (see previous images here).
Nashville-based Fulmer Lucas Engineering is handling land-planning and engineering duties for Greenpointe. According to the documents, Cherry Land Surveying and Comma Designworks (architecture) are also involved. Both companies are locally based.
Nashville Now Next notes the Artist Lofts exterior will be brick at the ground level and metal skin on the other levels.
Details unfold for SoBro development
Additional details are emerging regarding a mixed-use building Los Angeles-based ELK Development is planning for a SoBro site.
Seemingly to be called The Miles, the building is proposed for 19 floors and will offer micro residential units and retail space, according to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department. The tower will rise at 516, 522 and 526 Rep. John Lewis Way (Fifth Avenue South).
A newly filed document related to water and sewer availability notes 380 studio units, 223 one-bedroom units, 34 two-bedroom units and 10,420 square feet of retail space.
ELK paid a collective $14.55 million for the properties in December 2021. The three parcels offer a collective 0.96 acres and sit at the intersection of Lewis Way and Lea Avenue. To the immediate north of the future tower is the building home to Bar Sovereign.
Nashville-based architect ESa has designed the building. Two retail spaces and a courtyard will address Lewis Way, according to the document.
The team recently landed bonus height from the Metro Planning Commission Downtown Code Design Review Committee.
The ELK website (the Post has not been able to contact company officials for comment) notes seven projects but offers no specific markets or other details.
