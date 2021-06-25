Effort to redevelop a Rutledge Hill site with a mixed-use six-story building may be progressing, with the owner having applied for a demolition permit related to the effort.
An LLC affiliated with Nashville-based Fresh Capital Group owns the 0.3-acre triangular site at 94 Peabody St., having paid $2.1 million for it in April 2014, according to Metro records. Across Hermitage sits Rolling Mill Hill, with SoBro to the west.
The site fronts Hermitage Avenue and, years ago, was home to Sole Mio and Copper Kettle. In 2020, Fresh Capital was considering undertaking a project to be called RMH House. If that effort materializes, the building (pictured) will offer four retail spaces (on two different levels) and, seemingly, residential and/or hotel/short-term rental spaces. Of note, the structure will face Peabody, Hermitage Avenue and a small spur of First Avenue, with the three creating the triangular lot.
Matt Bodnar, Fresh Capital partner, told the Post Thursday the team is still considering the RMH House option, along with others. He said the coronavirus pandemic spurred the company to rethink its options.
“We’d like to do a project on that site but we have finalized exactly what that project will be,” Bodnar said.
The future demolition will involve the removing of the remains of the structure (essentially the foundation) that housed Sole Mio and Copper Kettle. The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee approved the concept plan of RMH House in 2020. The site is located within the MDHA Rutledge Hill Redevelopment District and, as such, committee approval was needed.
A few years ago, Fresh Hospitality planned a Jim N Nicks Bar-B-Q for the since-razed building that last sat on the site.
New images released for, work starts on north side project
The development team involved in the Clay Street Commons project has released two new renderings and broken ground.
According to a release, work on the first phase will be finished in summer 2022, with the second phase slated for a fall 2022 completion. Full-scale work started last week on the mixed-use project, which will include residential and retail space in North Nashville’s Buena Vista Heights neighborhood near MetroCenter.
Nashville-based Steve Armistead and Jared Bradley, joined by Tim Morris of Washington D.C., are undertaking two three-story buildings, one to offer 31 for-rent units and 2,500 square feet of retail and the other to feature 30 rental units and also 2,500 square feet of retail. The trio, via Clay Street Commons LLC, paid $2.28 million in late 2019 for the three parcels on which the project is unfolding.
One building will sit at 1919 Ninth Ave. N., with the other to take the parcels across Ninth and with addresses of 1928 and 1924 Ninth. The properties span a collective 1.13 acres and front Clay Street.
Bradley previously told the Post that the goal is to provide reasonably priced and distinctive apartments. For example, the units will offer about 550 square feet with tall ceilings and lots of glass.
“We appreciate the reception from the neighborhood and will continue to serve North Nashville with great community-based projects,” he said.
The Bradley Projects is serving as architect, with Certified Construction Services as the general contractor. Bradley owns both.
Relatedly, Armistead, Bradley and Morris developed the Hillsboro Village-area site of Linden Row, a 38-townhome project at the previous site of The Catholic Diocese of Nashville headquarters and facing 21st Avenue South.
Of note, Morris intends to redevelop a SoBro site with a two-building development offering a Ritz-Carlton hotel and residential components (read here).
