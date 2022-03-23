Oracle will lease the fourth floor of the Radius office building in Capitol View as a preliminary move until it establishes a permanent regional headquarters campus at River North.
Terms of Oracle’s lease with building owner Rubicon Equities were not disclosed in a release.
The nine-story Radius — formerly called Lifeway Plaza – offers 265,564 square feet and an address of 601 11th Ave. N. The North Gulch building now has six full-floor office spaces available for lease.
Radius offers fitness facilities with lockers and showers, a tenant lounge, an outdoor terrace, on-site security, a café and structured parking. Building signage is available for large tenants.
Rubicon, via an LLC, paid $95 million for the building in May 2021 (read here).
“Radius offers unparalleled tech infrastructure and collaborative capabilities, along with fast and easy access to the entire Nashville region without the congestion of the historic core,” Gabriel Coltea, Rubicon Equities managing director, said in the release. “The completion of the Oracle lease provides Radius with a stamp of approval from one of the world’s largest, most dynamic and most forward-thinking corporations.”
Stream Realty Partners handles the leasing and property management at Radius. The Dallas-based real estate services, development, and investment company houses its Nashville market operation in the building, with Rob Lowe serving as executive managing director and partner. Sandeema Company partners with Stream on the leasing assignment.
Read more about Oracle's future move here.
Four Seasons penthouse split into two units
The Congress Group Inc. and AECOM Capital have announced the grand Penthouse of Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville will be split into two units.
The pair of residences are located on the top floor of the roughly 540-foot-tall skyscraper, which is located at 151 First Ave. S., and are expected to command a minimum of $9 million each.
According to a release, the design update was “driven by record-setting demand” as the tower’s six half-floor penthouses pre-sold for a collective $57.5 million within months of being offered. However, the release does not note how many offers, if any, were made for the penthouse when it was a singular space and likely listed for at least $18 million.
In total, the residences have sold for more than $300 million, with buyers to start closing on their units and moving into them by mid-year.
Fewer than 30 units, of 143, remain available at Four Seasons Private Residences Nashville. Marie-Laure Frère, Four Seasons director of sales, said the two penthouses offer “the catbird seats of downtown Nashville.”
As the building prepares to welcome residences, key leadership hires have been announced, including Richard Poskanzer as general manager and Brian Drab as director of residences. Drab relocated to Nashville from Four Seasons Private Residences New York Downtown.
