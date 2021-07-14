New images have been released for the interiors of the future 20-story mixed-use tower Albion in the Gulch, construction of which is underway on a Pie Town site located near Frugal MacDoogal.
Chicago-based Albion Residential paid $15.5 million for the 1.3-acre property, which has a 645 Division St. address and is notable for its elevation just east of Eighth Avenue and The Gulch. The project is expected to carry a price tag of $140 million.
The project’s start was spurred by an $87.15 million construction loan provided to Albion Residential by Hartford Investment Management Company (read here).
Construction began in February led by Clark Construction, with excavation completed and foundation work underway. A tower crane now rises on the site.
“Albion in the Gulch’s design breaks the current mold and stands out amongst other new construction in the area, inside and out,” Andrew Yule, Albion Residential vice president of development, said in a release. “With this first look, the market can see that every design detail, finish and amenity has been meticulously planned to be original and precedent setting. We know that with its trajectory the Nashville market will be ready for this next level living experience when the project is completed early 2023.”
The building will rise 270 feet, making it one of the city's 40 tallest if standing today. It will offer 415 residential units, 364 parking spaces and a small retail space for a cafe.
Highlights will include:
• A 20th floor amenity space with unobstructed views featuring a comedy club/karaoke stage and pool table;
• A rooftop infinity pool with a tiki bar and private cabanas;
• An indoor dog run and spa, a fitness facility and a golf putting green and simulation room;
• A coffee shop, with its space to be leased by Elam Freeman of Nashville-based Ojas Partners.
Barge Cauthen & Associates is handling land-planning and engineering duties. Bethesda, Maryland-based Clark Construction will serve as general contractor. The architect is Chicago-based HPA (Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture).
On an adjacent site, work continues on residential building Haven at The Gulch.
Work underway on WeHo warehouse project
Work is underway on to update a Wedgewood-Houston warehouse located two properties to the east of Corsair Distillery.
Local commercial real estate broker Chad Grout owns the 0.44-acre property, having paid $1.85 million for it in April 2019, according to Metro records. The address is 609 Merritt Ave.
A permit, valued at $1.3 million, has been issued to allow for the update. Grout told the Post he plans for the building to offer restaurant and retail space, with the project being done on a speculative basis.
The Carter Group, which is based nearby, is the general contractor.
At one time, Grout, founder and principal of Brentwood-based Urban Grout Commercial Real Estate, offered the property for sale for $3.95 million.
The 10,000-square-foot warehouse was constructed in 1965.
Read more here.
Avison Young brokers to arrange financing for manufacturing facility
Avison Young’s Nashville-based Capital Markets Group has announced it has been retained by Portobello America to arrange financing for the construction of an 890,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Baxter, Tennessee.
According to a release, Portobello selected Tim Hall and Jim Hanson, Avison Young principals, to raise the capital — expected to be about $80 million. It will fund construction of the facility, in which will be made ceramic tiles and will house Portobello’s U.S. headquarters.
“We are proud to work with Portobello Group to help construct its first U.S. manufacturing plant,” Hall said in the release. “This is an incredible opportunity for an investor to finance and own a best-in-class facility leased to a global leader in manufacturing.”
Portobello Group, which bills itself as the largest tile manufacturer and distributor in Brazil, estimates the facility will create about 220 local jobs and generate over $100 million in annual revenue.
The 92-acre project site is located on the south side of Interstate 40 within the city limits of Baxter. The site was formerly known as the Tennessee Speedway Dirt Racetrack and is located in Putnam County, the county seat of which is Cookeville.
Portobello America purchased the property and is now seeking capital for phase one construction of the manufacturing facility and headquarters. According to the release, investors can partner with Portobello in a sale-leaseback, build-to-suit transaction, resulting in a fee-simple ownership of the facility. Portobello will provide a long-term lease when construction is completed, which is expected in late 2022.
Hill Realty sells four properties for $3.2M
H.G. Hill Realty Company has sold four South Nashville properties for a collective $3.2 million.
The new owner is a Jackson, Tennessee-based entity, details for which the Post was unable to determine.
The properties, each with a building, offer addresses of 302 E. Thompson Lane, 1101 Murfreesboro Pike, 1113 Murfreesboro Pike and 1125 Murfreesboro Pike.
In November 2020, the locally based Hill Realty told the Post it planned to sell multiple area properties for which it had no long-term redevelopment plans.
