Nashville-based development company Giarratana has created a model related to the 750-foot residential skyscraper that will rise on a site partly occupied by the YMCA of Middle Tennessee.
The release of the model — which also include the company's under-construction Alcove and Prime — comes as Giarratana early this month paid $26 million for the portion of the site needed for the tower.
The purchase comes after Y officials recently landed a permit that will allow, in two phases, the demolition of the Y structure housing the indoor swimming pool (and running along the Church Street viaduct) and the razing of the Y structure that sits at the corner of 10th Avenue North and Church. A more recently constructed component of the overall Y site will remain, with the future tower to be joined by a multi-story new YMCA building.
The swimming pool building is being de-skinned, with work underway, prior to the razing.
Designed by Chicago-based Goettsch, the future Giarratana building will offer 60 floors and 500 residential units and be Nashville’s tallest building. The main address of the site is 1010 Church St., with a 1000 Church St. alternative address.
If standing today, the future high-rise would rank among the 10 or so tallest buildings in the Southeast.
Dallas-based Acore Capital funded a $14.5 million land loan to facilitate the transaction. A repeat lender for Giarratana, Acore Capital previously funded an $80 million senior loan for 505 Church and a $191 million construction loan for 801 Church and Alcove.
Permit issued related to three-tower Midtown project
A permit has been issued to allow for demolition related to a three-tower project on the Midtown property previously home to Country Delite Farms.
Valued at $29,000, the permit will yield the two-phase razing of buildings at the site, with a main address of 1401 Church St.
The issuing of the permits comes as CCB Nashville Developments LP, which is affiliated with, and operates as, Bosa Properties in Vancouver, in October paid $66 million for the final parcels needed to undertake the development. With that transaction, CCB Nashville Developments has paid a collective $80.7 million for the high-profile site.
Environmental Abatement Inc. will handle the demo work, the permit notes.
Nashville-based commercial real estate company Southeast Venture has joined CORFAC International, a global network of independently owned and operated commercial real estate companies.
Membership in the association — CORFAC admits only one firm per metropolitan area — will allow Southeast Venture access to CORFAC’s network of more than 75 companies across the U.S., Canada and international markets.
According to a release, CORFAC offices annually and collectively close an average of 10,000 lease and sales transactions valued in excess of $10 billion, totaling 750 million square feet closed and managed worldwide.
“We are very excited about joining this longstanding and well-respected network of independent commercial real estate firms that share our firm’s entrepreneurial values and deep market knowledge,” Southeast Venture principal and managing broker Greg Coleman said in the release. “As Nashville continues to mature and attract national companies and real estate investors, we believe the timing is right to make this commitment to CORFAC and use the network’s extensive connections across the globe, along with its advanced tools and resources, to better serve our clients.”
Southeast Venture was founded in 1981 and is affiliated with SV Design, an architecture and design firm.