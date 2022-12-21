Screen Shot 2022-12-20 at 5.19.42 PM.png

From left: Prime (aka 801 Church), Alcove, 1010 Church
1083424738_1010ChurchAlcovePrimemodelsDec1420221.thumb.jpeg.95ef2022d9185f288dad59f6751a2e43.jpeg
532467018_1010ChurchAlcovePrimemodelsDec1420225.thumb.jpeg.7c6b53800ca276a99295e226d0de28b1.jpeg

Nashville-based development company Giarratana has created a model related to the 750-foot residential skyscraper that will rise on a site partly occupied by the YMCA of Middle Tennessee.

The release of the model — which also include the company's under-construction Alcove and Prime — comes as Giarratana early this month paid $26 million for the portion of the site needed for the tower.

Screen Shot 2022-12-20 at 5.11.47 PM.png

Tags