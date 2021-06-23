Nashville-based Guerrier Development has now released a rendering of the mixed-use building it plans for a West Nashville commercial property it recently acquired.
To be called L’endroit, the building (pictured) will feature 160 condominiums and 9,000 square feet of commercial space and will sit on a multi-parcel site with a main address of 5915 Charlotte Pike, about four blocks west of the intersection of that street and White Bridge Road.
A release notes L’endroit will also serve as the headquarters for Guerrier Development, which is led by Managing Partner DeLisa Guerrier and partner Elde Guerrier (the business partners also are married).
Brentwood-based H. Michael Hindman Architects is handling design work.
“Charlotte Avenue is already home to many new residents, and we believe there is also a need for commercial space there,” Elde Guerrier said in a release. “When we invest, we want to help start trends and not follow them.”
Demo of Edgehill structure will make way for mixed-use building
Efforts to develop an Edgehill site with a mixed-use building have taken a step forward with the issuing of a demolition permit.
The project will unfold on recently sold contiguous properties at 1009, 1021 and 1023 Eighth Ave. S. An LLC affiliated with Nashville-based development company CA South paid $7.5 million for the property in March and is planning a 102-unit residential building with ground-floor retail there.
The one-story Douglas J. Brown building, opened in 1974, will be razed to accommodate the project. The Metro Codes Department-issued permit is valued at $39,600, and Nashville-based Certified Construction Services will handle the work.
