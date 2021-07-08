A $40.76 million loan has been finalized related to the construction of what will be the first mixed-use building in the residential section of West End Park.
To be located at the northeast corner of the intersection of 31st Avenue North and Long Boulevard, the five-story Odyssey at the Park (pictured) will offer residential and restaurant/retail spaces. The address is 3100 Long Blvd., with groundbreaking, as the Post reported in March, expected by summer’s end.
Richland Building Partners (via Parthenon Investments LLC) will develop the roughly 3.8-acre site, which was last home to multiple smallish apartment buildings and sits about a block west of Centennial Park.
The overall development will also include Mosaic at the Park and Athena at the Park. Of note, Mosaic will be constructed at 3108 Long Blvd. and will require the demolition of Avoca Apartments, a three-story pre-World War II-constructed masonry building.
Chris Barnhizer, Richland Building Partners co-owner, is overseeing the effort.
Mosaic will offer 53 condominiums flats, with the building to address both Long and Avoca Street. Athena at the Park will have 51 condo residences and will be offered at the highest price points of the three structures’ future units.
More than 40 percent of Odyssey’s future 75 residences had been presold as of March, Barnhizer (who could not be reached for comment) said at the time. Village Real Estate is handling the marketing and sales effort.
The least expensive Odyssey unit start in the high-$400,000s and range to the low-$600,000s.
Construction was to have started on Odyssey at the Park last summer, but Barnhizer said the pandemic forced a schedule change.
The Nashville office of Avison Young is overseeing the marketing and leasing of the roughly 10,500 square feet of retail and restaurant space in the future Odyssey, which will offer a swimming pool, a fitness center and a 130-space parking garage will be positioned behind the building. Of note, the retail and restaurant spaces will primarily front 31st, with a corner restaurant space and patio to also address Long.
The segment of West End Park (sometimes called Historic West End Park) located west of 31st offers two West End Avenue-fronting commercial buildings with both office and food/beverage spaces, though neither features the latter in a significant manner. As such, Odyssey at the Park will be the district’s first mixed-use building located north of West End Circle.
Parthenon Investments LLC paid a collective $14.6 million in 2019 for the various parcels, according to Metro records.
Richland Building Partners will also serve as general contractor, with Nashville-based Smith Gee Studio to handle architectural work.
Work starts on Cambria boutique hotel in Midtown
Full-scale on-site work is now underway on a nine-story building to house a Cambria boutique hotel and to be located on the Church Street property home to alcoholic beverage retailer Midtown Corkdorks Wine Spirits Beer.
As seen from the street, the hotel structure will sit to the left of the Corkdorks building, with an address of 1610 Church St.
Paul Patel, who owns both the Corkdorks property and the business, told the Post in November Louisville-based Studio A is the architect. D.F. Chase Inc., which is Nashville-based, will serve as the general contractor while Brentwood-based Reliant Bank has provided construction financing.
An 18-month construction timetable is eyed.
Massive West Davidson County site sells for $6.2M
About 433 acres of West Davidson County unimproved land located near the site of the future Hillwood High School has sold for $6.2 million.
The main addresses of the massive five-parcel tract of land are 7550 Buffalo Road and 7508 Buffalo Road.
The new owner is a New York-based entity, details for which the Post was unable to determine. However, Chris Hughes, business manager with Nashville-based FBMM, is the trustee for the new ownership entity. FBMM is a business and financial management firm that focuses on musicians, entertainers and other high-wealth celebrities.
The sellers were Cynthia McGinn and Kevin McGinn, who paid $1.3 million for the bulk of the property in 2013. Of note, the McGinns bought most of the land from Vanderbilt University.
Kevin McGinn serves as owner of Nashville-based Tree Top Real Estate Group.
