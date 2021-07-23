A trio of real estate investors and developers has paid $3.8 million for a mixed-use building in the Buchanan Arts District.
With an address of 910 Buchanan St., the two-story structure will, when complete, have ground-level retail space and second-floor condominiums. The buildings sits on a site previously home to a surface parking lot and has been known as Buchanan Point. Slim & Husky's Pizza Beeria is located across Buchanan.
The new owners of the North Nashville property are Steve Armistead, a co-founder of Brentwood-based Armistead Arnold Pollard Real Estate Services, Brad Bars, president of Creative Investments, and Kin Copeland. The partners created 910 CAB LLC for the purchase.
The seller was an entity affiliated with Nashville-based real estate industry veteran David Crabtree.
The building offers no tenants and will require some “light finishing work,” Bars, a Nashville-based based real estate financier who played briefly with the NFL's New York Giants, told the Post.
“We expect to lease the building quickly based on preliminary interest,” he said.
Nashville-based The Larkin Group (Jimmy Larkin) was the architect. Certified Construction Services, owned by Jared Bradley and also locally based, served as the general contractor. Bradley is undertaking various local projects with the aforementioned Armistead.
No brokers were involved in the deal, Bars said.
Of note, the building’s ownership previously was the center of a legal matter (read here) that has since been resolved.
Bars also owns an apartment building at 2204 Buchanan and a 2.37-acre North Nashville property at 1200 W.H. Davis Drive and home to the 46-unit, multi-building apartment complex Plaza Apartments. He said he remains focused, in part, on the city’s north side, as his wife attended Tennessee State University.
Bars, who handles various real estate and wealth management duties for NFL players and entertainment industry officials nationwide, was part of an LLC that paid $1.7 million for a Wedgewood-Houston property last September (read here).
“I plan to continue acquiring properties within Nashville’s emerging and underrated districts with strong potential,” said Bars, whose Creative Investments focuses on high-net-worth clients.
