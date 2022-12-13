North Nashville’s McKissack Park neighborhood is slated for an Asian restaurant to open in early 2023.

According to a permit application related to water and sewer availability, AROI will operate in mixed-use building Thrive, located at 2700 Clifton Ave. It will be the structure’s second retail/restaurant tenant, joining Retrograde Coffee.

Thrive at 2700 Clifton Ave.

