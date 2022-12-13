North Nashville’s McKissack Park neighborhood is slated for an Asian restaurant to open in early 2023.
According to a permit application related to water and sewer availability, AROI will operate in mixed-use building Thrive, located at 2700 Clifton Ave. It will be the structure’s second retail/restaurant tenant, joining Retrograde Coffee.
Locally based boutique development company E3 Construction Services developed the site with the three-story Thrive. The building offers 49 residences and about 10,700 square feet of retail space.
An E3 spokesperson said more details about AROI, including an opening date, will be forthcoming.
E3 has enlisted Elam Freeman and Nathan Frost, of Nashville-based Ojas Partners, to handle the marketing and leasing of the building’s retail spaces.
E3 also developed the McKissack Park site of mixed-used building Crave, which sits at the intersection of Clifton and 26th Avenue North. That two-building development is home to 42 residences and about 8,800 square feet of retail space.
E3 has yet to break ground on Connect, a five-story building to offer 176 residences, about 19,500 square feet of retail space and approximately 15,800 square feet of office space. Connect will sit on the south side of Clifton catty-corner from Crave and bordered, in part, by railroad tracks.
E3 Construction Services refers to the McKissack Park district as “City Heights.”
