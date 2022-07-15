A Salemtown property home to a small church building designed in the traditional architectural style is being eyed for a residential building that will target affordable housing for seniors.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the future North Nashville building is expected to stand four floors and offer 80 residential units. The address is 1622 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.
Via an LLC, Southeastern Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church owns the 0.71-acre property and will retain ownership. Atlanta-based nonprofit Inspiritus (Inn-SPEER-ahtus), which is affiliated with the Lutheran church, will oversee the redevelopment of the site and has enlisted the Franklin office of Chicago-based Alfred Benesch & Co. to handle land-planning duties. The team has applied for a specific plan rezoning that would allow for the project.
The document references “social service programming” will be a component of the future building.
Last home to Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church congregation, the existing religious building is believed to be about 90 years old and has not been used as a house of worship for many years. However, a small building (once a residence) positioned to the right of the religious structure is utilized for Inspiritus’ local food bank program.
Inspiritus officials could not be reached for comment as to if the redevelopment of the site will incorporate the existing church building, which is recognized for its facade with a red door and a wheelchair ramp.
The project will be undertaken, in part, via $2.5 million from the Barnes Housing Trust Fund.
Led by CEO John Moeller, Inspiritus provides various community services for those whose lives have been disrupted, including for refugees and immigrants. It offers food banks and disaster relief programs via offices in, in addition to Atlanta and Nashville, Birmingham, Rome (Georgia) and Savannah.
